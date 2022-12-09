'I'm not only grieving, but I'm angry,' Mayor Frank Whitfield declared in an afternoon press conference.

ELYRIA, Ohio — The Elyria City School District is mourning the death of a 14-year-old student who died after an early morning shooting Monday.

Elyria Mayor Frank Whitfield held a 2 p.m. press conference to provide an update, confirming the news and offering his condolences to the victim's loved ones.

"This is not normal, and I think it's important that we don't treat is at such," Whitfield lamented. "This is a 14-year-old boy who was shot and killed. This is not normal, and like many of you, I'm not only grieving, but I'm angry."

Police say it was shortly after 5 a.m. when officers found a teen with a fatal gunshot wound at an address in the 400 block of 3rd Street. The victim's name is Shayne Edwards Jr., according to family who confirmed the information with 3News' Neil Fischer.

"Family says he loved playing video games, especially Fortnite," Fischer tweeted while reporting on the story.

Police Chief Bill Pelko joined the mayor at this afternoon's briefing and called Shayne's death "unacceptable." He confirmed "some evidence of some gunshots towards the house," but would not speculate on the exact motive or manner of the shooting.

"We're not identifying anybody at this time," Pelko said when asked about possible suspects.

Anybody with information about the incident is urged to call Detective Wise at 440-326-1212 or jwise@cityofelyria.org. You may also submit an anonymous tip by texting 847411.

Ann Schloss, Superintendent of the Elyria City School District, provided the following statement to 3News on Monday morning:

"With a heavy heart we learned this morning about the tragic death of one of our own students. We send our love and support to the victim’s family and friends as they process this heartbreaking news. Counselors will be available at our schools to assist students and staff today and this week. The Elyria Police Department is investigating this situation and should be contacted with questions. We are unable to provide any further details at this time."

Prior to his press conference, Whitfield also issued the following statement:

"This morning, a young man’s life was tragically stolen here in our community. My heart goes out to his family and friends. I know our investigators are doing everything they can to bring those responsible to justice. I encourage anyone with information on this incident to reach out to EPD. You can do so anonymously by visiting https://www.cityofelyria.org/department/police/tip411/ or by texting 847411.

"While we are in the earliest stages of this investigation and more information will be forthcoming, at this time we send prayers of comfort to this victim’s family and friends. I offer my deepest sympathies and condolences to all of them."

