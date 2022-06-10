The team said they are "heartbroken" over the loss of Elijah DeWitt.

JEFFERSON, Ga. — The Jefferson community is mourning the loss of a student-athlete who was found shot and killed Wednesday night in Gwinnett County.

Police said they are working to figure out what was behind the shooting death of 17-year-old Elijah DeWitt. He was found dead in the parking lot of Sugarloaf Mills Mall near the Dave & Buster's in Lawrenceville.

DeWitt was a senior star wide receiver on the football team at Jefferson High School. Tributes and prayers are starting to pour in on social media.

"The Jefferson High School Football program is heartbroken as we mourn the loss of one of our own, Elijah DeWitt," the football team posted on social media. "The DeWitt family is in our thoughts and prayers. We appreciate your understanding as we respect the family’s privacy during this time."

DeWitt's Twitter page is filled with highlight videos and re-tweets from top football recruit blogs and websites.

Coming into the game on Sept. 23, one recruiting analyst said he was averaging more than 100 receiving yards per game for the Dragons.

Gwinnett Police said there are no suspects and detectives are exploring all possible motives, but have yet to find one.

"We do not know what led up to the shooting but we are gathering as much information from any witnesses that were in the area and surveillance camera if the mall has any," Hideshi Valle said with the Gwinnett Police Department. "We do urge our citizens or anyone that might have any information to please contact our detectives."