SAN ANTONIO — A 36-year-old elementary school teacher has been arrested after he confessed to touching a student in a sexual manner, according to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office.

Russell Lynn Berry began working with Center Point ISD in 2017.

He was previously employed with Northside Independent School District in San Antonio, Texas where parents there were notified of his arrest, according to a Facebook post by Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Wierholzer.

CPISD placed Berry, a first-grade teacher, on administrative leave pending the results of an investigation into allegations of inappropriate contact with his female students. Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Investigators conducted interviews with students, who indicated inappropriate touching by Berry.

During an interview, Berry confessed that he did in fact touch a student at CPISD in a sexual manner and that he had done so at a previous place of employment.

Berry was charged with Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact. He was arrested by San Antonio police Wednesday afternoon after he was released from a San Antonio hospital, according to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office.

KENS 5 has reached out to CPISD and NISD for comment and will update this story when more information is available.

