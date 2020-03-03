SAN ANTONIO — An elementary school in the Northside Independent School District was deep-cleaned out of precaution because one of the teachers also works at North Star Mall. The mall is where a coronavirus patient recently visited.

Gregorio Esparza Elementary School's Principal Gabriela Garcia contacted parents on Monday with the following statement:

"The purpose of this letter is to inform you a teacher from Esparza Elementary School also works at a store in the North Star Mall recently visited by an individual testing positive for the coronavirus.

We have been able to confirm that the teacher was not present at the same time as the infected individual. The San Antonio Metro Health has assured us the chance for infection is unlikely and there is no cause for concern or follow up.

As a precautionary measure, we did perform a deep cleaning at the campus.

As always, the safety and health of our students and staff is our priority. We will continue to work with our local health officials to ensure we have the most updated information."

Health officials in San Antonio said Monday the patient who tested positive for coronavirus after being released from quarantine posed a low risk to the public.

Health officials said the person was out in the public for 12 hours, visiting North Star Mall and a hotel near the San Antonio International Airport.

Based on the distance from other people and the time spent talking with other people, health officials say the people she came in contact with at the mall and hotel are at low risk of contracting the virus.

