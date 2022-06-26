Overnight fire causes $35,000 damages to home under renovation on east side

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, however SAFD noted there were several electrical outlets without proper coverings and exposed wires.

SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters believe an electrical problem may be to blame for an overnight fire at a home under renovation on the east side of town.

It happened just after 1 a.m. in the 300 block of Maryland Street. The battalion chief said when firefighters arrived at the location, there were heavy flames shooting through a side window of the home. Luckily, the homeowners were out of town, so nobody was home at the time, according to SAFD.

The home is under renovation and the heat and smoke from the fire caused major damage to the home's interior.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, however SAFD noted there were several electrical outlets without proper coverings and exposed wires and believe that is what may have caused the fire.

However, fire investigators were called in to determine the exact cause.

The damage to the interior of the home was estimated at about $35,000 dollars.

No injuries were reported and no other details were provided.

