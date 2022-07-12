CPS Energy had to turn off power before firefighters could battle blaze at abandoned building

The fire started around 1:30 a.m. at a City of San Antonio tool yard on the northeast side of town.

SAN ANTONIO — Electrical hazards made it difficult for firefighters to battle a blaze at a tool yard on the northeast side of town early Wednesday.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. at the 10400 block of Tool Yard near Wurzbach Parkway at the North East Service Center.

The building that caught fire was abandoned, but firefighters had to wait for CPS Energy to get there and shut off the power to the property before tackling the flames.

Officials say that crews were on the scene for just over two hours hitting the hot spots and extinguishing the flammable material.

No injuries were reported.

