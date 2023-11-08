Elderly woman killed in Poteet house fire

Firefighters found the 70-year-old woman inside after they extinguished the flames.

POTEET, Texas — An elderly woman is dead in Poteet after a fire destroyed her home late Thursday night.

Officials say fire started around 9 p.m. at a home located on Avenue F and 5th Street, which is about 30 miles south of San Antonio.

An official with Poteet Volunteer Fire Department said when they arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames and they had a hard time getting it under control.

First responders found the body of a 70-year-old woman inside the home after the fire was extinguished.

No information was provided about what may have caused the fire or the dollar amount of damages.

This is a developing story.

