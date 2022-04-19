Elderly woman hit by a car on the west side

SAN ANTONIO — An elderly woman was hit by a car on the west side late Monday night and is now in serious condition.
Police said she was crossing the street in the cross walk area at Alamo Down and Grandstand around 10:20 p.m. when she was hit by a small white car.
She was taken to an area hospital in serious condition, police said.
Officers did not charge the driver of the white car with a crime, calling it an unfortunate accident. Police said the woman was wearing dark clothing and the driver was not able to see her crossing the road.