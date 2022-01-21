Elderly woman held at knife-point in home; suspect gets away with $900

Police said the woman, who is in her 80s, was asleep when a man wearing all black, and a mask, got inside the home.

SAN ANTONIO — An elderly woman was held at knife-point after someone broke into her home, tied her up and demanded money, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 2:40 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of San Bernardo on the city's west side.

Police said the woman, who is in her 80s, was asleep when a man wearing all black, and a mask, got inside the home. The woman lives alone.

The man reportedly assaulted her at knife-point, tied her up in her bed and demanded cash. The woman complied and the suspect took around $900.

At some point while attempting to get away, the man stabbed the woman in the hand, police said.

The woman reportedly begged the suspect not to kill her.

The man took off and the woman was able to call for help. She was taken to University Hospital in stable condition. Police are continuing to search for the suspect.