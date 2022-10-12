Elderly woman dies after causing wrong-way head-on collision on SPID

The man she hit was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An 83-year-old woman died after causing a wrong-way crash on Oct. 1.

Corpus Christi Police Department officers said when they arrived at the 7700 block of State Hwy. 358 at around 12:45 a.m., a Ram was on fire and the 28-year-old driver had just managed to get out of it.

The woman, who was driving a Honda CRV, had died on impact in the head-on collision.

The man was taken to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said their investigation determined the woman had been driving the wrong way in the left lane. They said they're unsure how she got onto the highway.

