Elderly man run over, killed while crossing busy street

The driver fled after hitting the 75-year-old man.

SAN ANTONIO — A man in his 70s is dead after being run over late Thursday night.

SAPD and SAFD were called out to Pecan Valley and Goliad for an accident just before 10 p.m. Thursday.

At the scene, crews found a 75-year-old man lying in the westbound lanes of Pecan Valley with severe trauma.

SAFD arrived and attempted life-saving measures, but were unable to revive the man. He died at the scene.

An official with SAPD said that witnesses saw a dark-colored sedan hit the victim, who was in the crosswalk; after hitting the victim, the driver fled.

No arrests have been made at this time.