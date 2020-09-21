Elderly man rescued from his apartment after it catches fire

SAFD said the man was on oxygen for medical reasons and was smoking cigarettes, which caused the oxygen tubes to combust, lighting him and his recliner on fire.

SAN ANTONIO — An elderly man was rescued from his apartment after it caught on fire, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The incident happened around 2:50 a.m. Monday at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Andrews Street near north New Braunfels.

Fire crews said they found the elderly man inside the unit fire and were able to pull him out to safety. Authorities were able to put the flames out quickly and the man was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in stable condition.

SAFD said the man was on oxygen for medical reasons and was smoking cigarettes, which caused the oxygen tubes to combust, lighting him and his recliner on fire.

The damage is estimated around $20,000. The neighbors surrounding that apartment were able to go back to their units. No other injuries were reported.