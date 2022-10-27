Elderly man injured after fire destroys his northeast-side home

The fire began just before 4 a.m. Thursday at a home off Topperwein Road near Lookout Road.

SAN ANTONIO — An elderly man was injured trying to extinguish a fire early Thursday morning that destroyed his northeast-side home.

The 70-year-old man told firefighters that he was asleep in his bed when he heard his smoke detector go off, and went to the kitchen where he saw flames. He believes the fire started on his stove. Officials did not say if the stove was gas or electric.

The man tried to put fire out but was unsuccessful and ended up with minor burns on his back. He went outside and called the fire department.

San Antonio Fire Department had some issues in trying to extinguish the flames.

“It was a bit challenging to get in to fight the fire because the entry was where the home was on fire. We made entry from the rear of the home through a window and then were able to extinguish the fire,” said the SAFD Battalion Chief.

The fire department also had trouble accessing the home because it was on a dirt road a ways back from the street.

No word on the estimated dollar amount of the damages, but officials say the home, which is still standing, is a total loss.

The man was taken to BAMC with non life-threatening injuries.

Topperwein Rd is closed in both directions as firefighters work to clear the scene.

You will need to find an alternate route if traveling near the home.