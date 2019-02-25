SAN ANTONIO — An elderly husband and father is dead following a fire at a home on the city's north side.

Firefighters arrived to heavy flames at the home in the 100 block of Lemur Drive early Monday morning around 12:15 a.m.

According to a spokesperson for the San Antonio Fire Department, an elderly woman made it out of the house and was taken to University Hospital for smoke inhalation.

Unfortunately, the woman's husband did not make it out of the home and died at the scene.

We're told the couple's son tried to go back into the house, but was detained by impending firefighters. The house will be a total loss.

Arson was called out to investigate the fire.

Multiple agencies, including SAPD, SAFD, and EMS responded to the scene.