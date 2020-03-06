Eight arrested during Tuesday protests in San Antonio

Among the eight people arrested, charges range from 'Riot Engagement,' 'Evading Arrest,' 'Criminal Trespassing,' and 'Pedestrian in Roadway,' to name a few.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department made several arrests Tuesday night following the fourth day of protests in the downtown San Antonio area.

Among the eight people arrested, charges range from 'Riot Engagement,' 'Evading Arrest,' 'Criminal Trespassing,' 'Pedestrian in Roadway,' 'Crossing Against Pedestrian Control Sign,' 'Failure to Identify,' and 'Resisting Arrest-Search.'

All of the arrests were made within 11 p.m. Tuesday, June 2 and 12 a.m. Wednesday, June 3.

11:06 p.m.

According to preliminary information, in the case of 18-year-old Dameion Bell, Bell was observed in the area of S. Presa at Villita Street causing disturbances in the downtown area, to the point that his behavior met the criteria for engaging in a riot. Bell has been charged with 'Riot Engagement' and 'Evading Arrest.'

11:23 p.m.

Around 11:30 p.m. Carlos Cabrera and Jonathan Caballero, both 19, were arrested on charges of 'Evading Arrest' and 'Riot Engagement.' According to an official with SAPD, the teens were seen in the 500 block of E Nueva causing disturbances, which included throwing rocks while the protest was going on.

Both ran from officers when they were confronted, but were caught following a short chase.

11:29 p.m.

Around the same time in the 200 block of W. Market, Jose De La Cruz, and Damion Calderon, both 17, were seen running from officers that were trying to detain them for suspicion of involvement in criminal activity in the area.

The teens also tried to avoid surveillance from the police helicopter as they ran along the roofline of a nearby hotel. Both teens were arrested for 'Evading Arrest.'

11:33 p.m.

Just after 11:30 p.m., Brian Sunblade was arrested on charges of 'Resisting Arrest-Search,' 'Failure to Identify,' and 'Crossing Against a Pedestrian Control Sign.'

According to an official with the San Antonio Police Department, Sunblade was in the 400 block of E Commerce Street allegedly impeding traffic. Officers asked him several times to get out of the street, but Sunblade failed to comply, instead intentionally walking in the street then on the sidewalk and back into the street.

After giving Sunblade several chances to comply with their request, he was arrested.

11:43 p.m.

10 minutes later in the same area, Priscilla Gonzales was seen getting in front of a car in the street. Gonzales then began recording officers arresting a man. Officers yelled at Gonzales to get out of the road and she began to yell back. Gonzales was taken into custody and arrested for 'Pedestrian Entering the Pathway of a Motor Vehicle.'

12:55 a.m, June 3