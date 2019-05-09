EDWARDS COUNTY, Texas — A deputy with the Edwards County Sheriff's Office is recovering after being hit by a truck while conducting a traffic stop.

According to the Edwards County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Adrian Ruiz got out of his patrol unit just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday night near RR 674 to conduct a traffic stop.

During the stop, he was hit by a northbound red truck whose driver stated that he fell asleep at the wheel.

Deputy Ruiz was "life-flighted" from the scene, along with the passenger of the red truck.

The driver of the black truck that was being pulled over did not sustain any major injuries.

According to a statement from the Edwards County Sheriff's Office, the "driver who caused the accident involving Officer Ruiz and another motorist is Carlos Alanis" of Rio Grande City.

Alanis' driver's license had been confiscated three days prior to the incident after Alanis "refus[ed] to provide specimens regarding driving under the influence."

Ruiz was reported to have a fractured femur and a broken elbow with the ECSO waiting to hear back from trauma doctors to learn the extent of injuries to the neck, head, and back.