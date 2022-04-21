Edison High School holds mock emergency drill

It was hands on training for students of the school's Health Professions Magnet and First Responder Academy.

SAN ANTONIO — Police lights and fire trucks crowded the outside of Edison High School this morning, but everything was not as it seemed.

This story calls for a disclaimer: the images are dramatic, but everyone is okay. None of these Edison High School students were ever in any danger.

“What we’ve done is set up a mock disaster drill that a school bus had a bomb planted on it,” said Edison High School Health Professions Magnet Coordinator Deborah Ramirez.

Students in the school's Health Professions Magnet and First Responder Academy spent Thursday morning getting hands-on experience.

Student’s in Law Enforcement, Fire, and EMT and Life Sciences received coaching and feedback from professionals with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, San Antonio Fire Department and Acadian Ambulance.

“It’s pretty nerve-wracking having to go back and forth because I was in charge of everybody,” said Edison Senior Rebecca Hernandez.

Hernandez has aspirations of becoming a trauma surgeon. After spending four years of high school in this program, today she serves as the triage officer.

“This side of me is red and so they’re like, immediate, they need to be taken care of first” Hrnandez said, gesturing over her shoulder. “The middle is yellow, they’re okay, but they also need care. Green is – they’re walking, they’re fine. They have a wound. A band-aid here and they’re fine.”

Ramirez said getting thrown into this kind of emergency scenario will give her students the confidence they need to pass their national certifications next month.