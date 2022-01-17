Silver Alert issued for missing 77-year-old man who left assisted living facility

Juan Tellez-Rodriguez left an assisted living facility in Edinburg without notifying staff, police said. He was last seen at the facility at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

EDINBURG, Texas — A Silver Alert has been issued for an elderly man who police said left an assisted living facility without telling anyone in Edinburg. Juan Tellez-Rodriguez, 77, has been missing since 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 15.

Edinburg Police Department shared the information about Tellez-Rodriguez's disappearance on Facebook, saying officers were called to the assisted living facility, located in the 500 block of S. 12th Avenue.

Tellez-Rodriguez is described as:

5'7"

weighing approximately 180 pounds

white hair

brown eyes

"Investigators also reached out to Tellez-Rodriguez's son, who explained that his father has been diagnosed with dementia and may have trouble communicating due to a previous stroke. Juan Tellez-Rodriguez may try to visit old friends and may attempt to travel to Mexico," the post said.