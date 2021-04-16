Edgewood ISD to offer COVID-19 clinics to district families and community

The school district also said as of this week, 79 percent of EISD staff were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Edgewood ISD is partnering with local health agencies to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics for the district's families and community.

The first vaccine clinic is in collaboration with the Kellum Medical Group and will take place on Friday, April 16 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Edgewood Gym at 4133 Eldridge Ave.

The second vaccine clinic is in partnership with CommuniCare Health Centers and will take place on Monday, April 19 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Edgewood Gym at 4133 Eldridge Ave.

“This is an opportunity for us as a district to support our families who want to receive the vaccine and we are grateful for the partners who are serving our EISD community,” Superintendent of Edgewood ISD, Dr. Eduardo Hernandez said.

