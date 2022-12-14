Edgewood ISD teacher arrested following allegations of misconduct with student

A teacher was arrested after being accused of having an improper relationship with a student, officials say.

SAN ANTONIO — Edgewood ISD police are investigating following reports that a teacher was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a student.

District officials said once they were made aware of the allegations of misconduct, immediate action was taken and the teacher is no longer employed by the district.

The district said student safety is a top priority and they are urging anyone who could have additional information to come forward and contact campus administration or the Edgewood ISD Police Department at (210) 898-2025.

The district confirmed that the teacher was an employee at John F. Kennedy High School, but further information was not released as the investigation is ongoing.

The district released the following statement:

The district is limited in the information that can be shared beyond this statement, both for legal reasons due to the ongoing case and for students' privacy.