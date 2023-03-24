'This gentleman really scared us': Edgewood ISD police chief praises parent for reporting armed man

The 34-year-old suspect, Michael Anthony Lozano, faces a slew of felony charges, including terroristic threats.

SAN ANTONIO — The chief of Edgewood ISD police said the armed man arrested outside Roosevelt Elementary on Thursday afternoon professed he was a “savior.”

“This gentleman really scared us,” said Edgewood ISD Police Chief Jesse Quiroga.

The suspect has been identified as 34-year-old Michael Anthony Lozano. He faces five felony charges, including terroristic threats and unlawfully carrying of a weapon.

Edgewood ISD police responded just under 40 seconds after Linda Marie Silva, who was waiting to pick up her child from school, called authorities at 2:39 p.m. to report a suspicious man, later to be identified as Lozano.

KENS 5 spoke with Silva Thursday who shared how she noticed Lozano standing awkwardly in a field near the back of Roosevelt Elementary.

Silva said Lozano had a clear path toward the school playground, appearing as if he was about to run toward the school.

Silva, who has a concealed carry license and was armed at the time, called police and moved her truck next to the back gate to block the suspect.

“Either we’re going to go down together or one of us is going to go down because I wasn’t to let him shoot into the school. I wasn’t going to let him shoot into the kids,” Silva said.

Silva’s quick actions led to a speedy response by Edgewood ISD police officers, who apprehended Lozano and discovered a loaded shotgun, extra ammunition and meth.

“Our parent is the actual hero here,” Quiroga said.

Quiroga stressed Silva’s actions are a testament to the school district’s ongoing efforts to encourage the community to report suspicious activity under the campaign slogan “see something, say something.”