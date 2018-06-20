Edgewood Independent School District announced Tuesday that they voted Dr. Eduardo Hernandez as the new superintendent.

Hernandez will replace Interim Superintendent Philip Chavez starting on July 1.

The new superintendent has over 19 years of experience. He last served as Chief of Schools and Chief Officer of Academics and Innovation for Duncanville Independent School District outside of Dallas.

He's also worked in Terrell, Crowley and Dallas ISD's.

“He is a dreamer of dreams that envisions great possibilities,” said Roy R. Soto, Board of Managers President. “He knows our story, recognizes our Edgewood Pride and is eager to become a part of our family. He will inspire and drive excellence with adults and scholars alike.”

© 2018 KENS