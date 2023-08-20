Ed Sheeran concert at Empower Field at Mile High breaks attendance record

The singer-songwriter performed in Denver Saturday night at Empower Field at Mile High.

DENVER — Ed Sheeran just broke a huge record in Denver this weekend.

The singer-songwriter announced at his concert Saturday night that he set the single-night attendance record for Empower Field at Mile High, where he performed.

According to the stadium, a total of 85,233 people attended Saturday's show.

✨ 8️⃣5️⃣, 2️⃣3️⃣3️⃣ ✨



The @edsheeran concert at @EmpowerField set the single-night attendance record in venue history! 👏 pic.twitter.com/CU4T1CfbUa — Empower Field at Mile High (@EmpowerField) August 20, 2023

The “+ - = ÷ x Tour” has set multiple attendance records across the United States, including U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota, Metlife Stadium in New Jersey, Nissan Stadium in Tennessee and Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts.

Saturday night's show in Denver was delayed for a couple of hours due to rain and lightning in the area. The venue issued a weather delay around 7:15 p.m. when Sheeran's opening act, Khalid, was performing his set. Concert-goers were asked to take shelter as the weather passed the area.

An all-clear message was projected on the screen around 9:30 p.m. Sheeran came out for his performance around 10 p.m. and performed until after midnight.

While in Denver, Sheeran visited Casa Bonita in Lakewood. Sheeran shared his experience at the restaurant with his fans on Instagram.

