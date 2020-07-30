eComment to make participation in COSA city council meetings easier

Residents will be able to submit virtual public comments at their convenience and on agenda items.

SAN ANTONIO — Participating in city council meetings just got a whole lot easier for San Antonio residents.

Starting today, residents will be able to participate in city council meetings by submitting virtual public comments at their convenience.

The new eComment platform will allow residents to provide comments on posted items on meeting agendas. Residents will also be able to submit a comment or register to speak by texting COMMENT to 55000.

"Community engagement is the cornerstone of the policymaking process. When our residents speak up we listen. I hope that the new virtual participation options will increase participation in our City Council meetings," City Manager Erik Walsh said.