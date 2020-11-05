SAN ANTONIO — A man is in the hospital after a natural gas explosion destroyed a home on the southeast side, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The explosion happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday at a home on East Highland Avenue.

Residents said the explosion rattled the neighborhood and the blast could be heard blocks away.

A neighbor who lives across the street said he ran over and pulled a man out of the house. He said the victim was "burned from head to toe."

That person was taken to a local hospital and authorities have not reported their condition.

The SAFD incident commander said, "The home is a total loss."

A neighbor's home was also damaged, but everyone inside that house made it out okay, authorities said.

