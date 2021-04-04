Animals at Texas State Aquarium receive Easter treats

An otter and four dolphins received a few treats from the Easter bunny.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This Easter Sunday many people are celebrating, including a few of the animals over at the Texas State Aquarium.

The Easter bunny stopped by to give Merlin, a river otter some treats. Merlin was gifted some hard-boiled eggs and carrots.

Dolphins Shadow, Liko, Schooner, and Kai received some ice and jello.

The Texas State Aquarium shared photos on their Facebook of the animals enjoying their Easter treats.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.