An Easter barbecue turned scary when a nearby garage caught on fire. The fire started around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon on Steves Avenue, near I-37.

Fire officials told KENS 5 the family was barbecuing just two feet from the garage when the fire started. The two-story detached garage is a total loss, SAFD said. Initial estimates placed the total damage at $45,000.

No one was hurt, but the garage is destroyed. Firefighters said it was lucky the fire didn't spread to nearby homes. Investigators are working to make sure the burned building isn't a hazard, an SAFD spokesperson said.