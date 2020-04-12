Eastbound lanes of I-10 shut down following 18-wheeler rollover Thursday night

SAPD and SAFD were called out to the scene around 11 p.m. Thursday.

SAN ANTONIO — The eastbound lanes of I-10 have reopened after being shut down late Thursday night to clear a crash involving an 18-wheeler carrying around 10,000 pounds of tires.

According to an official at the scene, when officers arrived they found an 18-wheeler flipped over on its side. Officers helped the driver out of the truck; he was not injured. The official at the scene said that at some point the driver lost control and hit the wall causing the truck to flip onto its side.

As a result of the crash, the eastbound lanes of I-10 were shut down as crews worked to clean up the scene.