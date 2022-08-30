Escaped 'armed and dangerous' East Texas inmate still on the run

Officials say Charles Spraberry used a makeshift knife to escape from the detention center.

LINDEN, Texas — An armed and dangerous inmate is still on the run after escaping from custody in Cass County Monday night.

Cass County Judge Travis Ransom said Charles Spraberry escaped the detention center wearing white boxer shorts and a white t-shirt.

"He is a dangerous individual," Ransom said. "He was in jail for multiple felonies including sexual assault, assault with a deadly weapon, assault by strangulation, and kidnapping. He is a person of interest for a dual-homicide that is currently ongoing and under investigation."

"(He) was able to assault a jailer and tangle with him, and get his keys away from him to get to the door and run (out) the doors," Ransom said.

Once Spraberry escaped, local, regional, state and federal law enforcement were called to the detention center to assist in the search.

"Whether it’s technology, communications or manpower, dogs -- whatever it take to get this individual to justice," Ransom said.

It’s still unclear to officials as to where he could be headed. Ransom mentioned the suspect knows the area, but officials are confident he will be caught.

"The felony escape warrant by the U.S Marshal's Service have been issued, so he will have more to answer for," Ransom said.

The guard who was assaulted was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.

Officials recommend everyone in the area to lock your cars, household doors and to be on the lookout for anything suspicious.