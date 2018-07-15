SAN ANTONIO — One of the women shot in their car early Sunday morning has died, officials confirmed. Another woman who was shot had also been taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officials have not released the name of either woman.

Police say it all started at a club, where two women got into a heated argument with two other suspects just after 4:00 a.m. The two women left the club and drove to their house on Gorman, near North Pine and Dawson Street.

Police say as the women pulled into the drive way, another vehicle arrived. Two suspects got out of the vehicle and shot the two women, hitting both in the chest.

They were taken to SAMMC in critical condition. No arrests have been made.

