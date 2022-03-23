East-side planning meeting draws large crowd Wednesday night

While the committee is blueprinting the future of the community, some neighbors say urgency is needed.

SAN ANTONIO — It was standing-room-only in a packed house at St. Philip’s College Wednesday night, where east-San Antonio neighbors turned out to review what city planners have in mind for the future.

The plan, part of a larger blueprint to address continuing growth called "SA Tomorrow," addresses the strengths and challenges in areas people care about most, including growth, housing, transportation and jobs.

The planning process, which was interrupted by the pandemic, was the first opportunity for citizens to have a chance for in-person input on changes to a large swath of the east side.

The committee repeatedly expressed surprise at the size of the turnout as they discussed a plan with multiple goals, including diversifying housing options, mitigating the negative side effects of community growth, preserving the cultural footprint and improving public infrastructure.

Yet while the focus of the meeting was on planning for the future, impassioned residents addressed the need for immediate change in many problematic areas.

"My property, we just recently purchased (it), and the rent increased by 25%. I'm a single mom, and I don't know what I'm going to do," said one community member, Gina Acord, speaking at the meeting through tears. "Things need to be in place now, not later."

Property value and tax increases for those on fixed incomes, huge jumps in rental rates, and problems with accessible and affordable transportation were just a few of the topics brought up.

Planners pointed out that the 145-page document they have prepared so far is in its draft stage, adding there's still plenty of time for public input.