SAN ANTONIO — The owner of DMJ Grocery has not been officially identified by San Antonio Police or his family. But his customers were positive ‘Mr. James’ was the man shot inside of that store Tuesday night.

San Antonio Police said two masked men with guns shot the 57-year-old behind the counter at 815 N New Braunfels around 10:30 p.m. Police said he argued with robbers described only as Hispanic and African-American.

A preliminary police report said they left the scene in a red and white SUV. It’s unclear if the two got away with anything. Police said the victim was shoot twice. He is recovering at a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

DMJ Grocery was closed for business on Wednesday. Customers, the postal service and a delivery all had to walk way from the locked door.

A San Antonio police detective and loved ones of the owner did go inside of the store for more than an hour. A crime scene investigator collected evidence from inside the store connected to the aggravated robbery.

Mr. James’ loved ones would not go on camera. They did say, “I think we got something” before leaving the store after SAPD.

Meanwhile, customers wondered who could be so cruel to a man they said helped his customers. Kathy Hernandez has been a customer for three years. She remembers Mr. James assisting customers who came up short at the register.

“He’d be like, 'oh, maybe next week when you could give me the rest,'” Hernandez said.

Carson Kilson recalled doing odd jobs around the store. He said no one could loiter. Kilson hopes the violence on North New Braunfels was not supposed to rear its ugly head again.

“They already closed down Hayes Store (Hayes Food Mart) because of all of that,” he said. “Now they're bringing it over here.”

KENS 5 requested calls for service from San Antonio Police at DMJ Grocery. The store is located across the street from Hayes Food Mart, which was shut down by the city of San Antonio due to a deep history of crime at 830 N. New Braunfels.

In 2017, SAPD got calls from DMJ Grocery 77 times. The lion’s share of those calls was for a commercial burglary alarm.

The number of police responses dropped to 30 calls, almost all of which were non-violent nearly miscellaneous calls.

This year, officers came to the store eight times. The most violent call in two years was Tuesday night during the robbery turned shooting.

