At the Eastside Boys and Girls Club Wednesday, muscles were flexed and super powers came to life.

Performers from Marvel Universe LIVE! provided Boys & Girls Clubs of San Antonio Eastside Branch members an opportunity to let their inner superhero come out and play.

50 camp participants, ages 9-10, were treated to an on-site superhero Training Camp, where they got to learn via behind the scenes demonstrations how the Marvel characters come to life in the show. They were taught superhero poses, fine-tuned their physical fitness and participated in superhero shuttle races.

© 2018 KENS