SAN ANTONIO — A two-alarm fire destroyed a family's home on the east-side overnight Saturday.

Firefighters arrived to the scene around 2 AM Saturday in the 600 block of Carson, just south of Fort Sam Houston.

Several people inside the house when the fire started were able to make it out safely. One resident was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters called a second alarm as they worked to contain the blaze at the two-story house.

Investigators are still working to determine how the fire started.