East San Antonio home destroyed in fire

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and the home is considered a total loss.

SAN ANTONIO — Two people and their five pets have been displaced after their east side home was destroyed by a fire Tuesday morning.

San Antonio Fire responded to the house fire and discovered that the front was fully engulfed. Firefighters said it took about five minutes to put the fire out.

Two cats were brought out by firefighters, but all pets and people made it out unharmed.