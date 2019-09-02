SAN ANTONIO — An argument reached a violent boiling point, according to San Antonio police. The result: A woman is in the hospital and a man is in jail. It happened after 10:30 Friday night in the 300 block of Vargas Alley, just off of MLK Drive on the east side.

Police said an argument between a man and a woman led to him shooting her twice. The woman was able to get away and run for help. Police found her a block away. Meanwhile, the suspected gunman locked himself inside the home, but later surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody.

He faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The victim is in serious condition at a local hospital. The names of the suspect and the victim were not immediately released.