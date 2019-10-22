SAN ANTONIO — An argument between a man and a woman on the southeast side took a violent turn while a child was inside the home, San Antonio Police said.

The incident took place around 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 4600 block of River Canyon on the east side.

Police said the woman pulled out a knife and cut the man on the arm. He was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in stable condition.

The woman fled the scene and the child was turned over to relatives, authorities said.

Police did not say if the woman was found and no arrests were reported.