SAN ANTONIO — Two employees of Mrs. Baird's Bakeries were taken to the hospital Thursday after a fire broke out next to the bakery building. A San Antonio Fire Department spokesperson said the medical transports were a precaution for very minor smoke inhalation.

Crews were called out to the bakery location on Gevers Street on the east side just after 1 p.m. Thursday. SAFD said they believe the fire started in a chute where old bread is deposited into a tractor trailer. Officials believe the fire was accidental and it was under control within 30 minutes.

Fire crews remained at the scene for a little while to soak the trailer full of burning dough. They said the fire did not spread to the main building.

