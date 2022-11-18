Man shot by step-son as he was assaulting the boy's mother, police say

The son grabbed a gun and shot the step-dad several times as he demanded he quit hitting his mother, SAPD said.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman's son shot his step-dad after the man allegedly assaulted her, San Antonio police said. One of the bullets also went into a neighbor's home.

The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday at a home in the 1000 block of Center Street on the city's east side.

Police said an argument took place between the husband and wife. At some point, the woman's son reportedly saw the man assault her.

That's when the son grabbed a gun and shot the step-dad several times as he demanded he quit hitting his mother, SAPD said. Then, the son ran off.

The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. He's in his 50s. Authorities said he could be facing assault charges.

Authorities said the son could be facing deadly conduct charges because when he opened fire, one of the bullets went into a neighbor's home.