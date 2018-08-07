Saturday morning, H.I.S. Bridgebuilders Ministry had a block party to celebrate the continuing success of the East Meadows community.

“We've seen homes change,” Mel Fechner with H.I.S. Bridgebuilders said. “We've got the East Meadows. We've seen the schools with more resources and improved scores. We've seen new businesses coming in. More jobs. A lot of other services.”

There was something for everyone -- like a piñata for the kids, face painting, free food and prizes.

Since the transformation of the area, the crime rate has decreased dramatically and people are happy to be living in a place that used to be a dangerous eyesore. They stage these events once a month with the help of volunteers.

Saturday, a team from USAA helped put on the party.

