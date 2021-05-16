Parent Heather Houchins recorded on video the five juniors rolling in, dressed up in formal wear, and stepping out of the boat in style!

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — While a limousine might be some students' idea of a stylish prom, a group of juniors at East Davidson High School rolled up in a more creative mode of transportation.

The five high schoolers arrived to prom in a boat towed by a road tractor.

Parent Heather Houchins recorded on video the five juniors rolling in, dressed up in formal wear and stepping out of the boat.

“It’s a custom built 88 Ford road tractor and a Falcon bass boat,” Houchins said. “We own a local fishing lure company, so we are a fishing family.”

The May 15th prom at Crystal Gardens in Jamestown, NC, was organized by parents, because the school-sponsored prom was canceled due to coronavirus concerns.