Group of North Carolina juniors arrive to prom in fishing boat

Parent Heather Houchins recorded on video the five juniors rolling in, dressed up in formal wear, and stepping out of the boat in style!

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — While a limousine might be some students' idea of a stylish prom, a group of juniors at East Davidson High School rolled up in a more creative mode of transportation.

The five high schoolers arrived to prom in a boat towed by a road tractor.

Parent Heather Houchins recorded on video the five juniors rolling in, dressed up in formal wear and stepping out of the boat.

“It’s a custom built 88 Ford road tractor and a Falcon bass boat,” Houchins said. “We own a local fishing lure company, so we are a fishing family.”

The May 15th prom at Crystal Gardens in Jamestown, NC, was organized by parents, because the school-sponsored prom was canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

"They were so excited to be different," Houchins said. "This was a great night in general. Kids are super appreciative of anything they are given these days. COVID times have made kids rethink a lot of things! We had over 100 kids last night and they all were so appreciative."

    

