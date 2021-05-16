JAMESTOWN, N.C. — While a limousine might be some students' idea of a stylish prom, a group of juniors at East Davidson High School rolled up in a more creative mode of transportation.
The five high schoolers arrived to prom in a boat towed by a road tractor.
Parent Heather Houchins recorded on video the five juniors rolling in, dressed up in formal wear and stepping out of the boat.
“It’s a custom built 88 Ford road tractor and a Falcon bass boat,” Houchins said. “We own a local fishing lure company, so we are a fishing family.”
The May 15th prom at Crystal Gardens in Jamestown, NC, was organized by parents, because the school-sponsored prom was canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
"They were so excited to be different," Houchins said. "This was a great night in general. Kids are super appreciative of anything they are given these days. COVID times have made kids rethink a lot of things! We had over 100 kids last night and they all were so appreciative."