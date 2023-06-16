East Central ISD to increase teachers' salaries

Beginning teacher salary was raised to $57,500, according to the district's Facebook page. That is up from $56,000 from last year.

SAN ANTONIO — The East Central ISD Board of Trustees voted to raise teachers' salaries, making them more competitive in the market.

The district says it partnered with the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) to conduct a comprehensive salary survey. The results showed that ECISD was competitive in many areas, but some adjustments were needed align with the market range.

In addition to the salary increase, there will be an average of 3% salary increase for all teachers on the teachers' schedule. The district is also offering a $3,000 signing bonus for certain roles, including bilingual, secondary math and science, special education, among other roles.

"This increase demonstrates our commitment to supporting our educators and attracting top talent. We want to express our gratitude to our incredible employees who continually go above and beyond to ensure our students' success. This salary increase is made possible from within our own district's budget, and we are honored to reward your hard work and dedication to East Central ISD and our community," the district said.

This comes after Northside ISD's board approved a pay raise for staff Tuesday night. It will be a 3% midpoint raise across the board which works out to a $2,000 increase for classroom teachers, according to a press release from NISD. The North East ISD Board of Trustees also approved the largest salary increase for staff in more than 20 years, according to a press release.