East Central ISD teacher accused of abandoning toddlers in parking lot at the Rim

Conyers is listed on the district's website as being a coach and teacher at East Central High School.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — An East Central teacher is charged with abandoning children after police say he left two toddlers in a running car to go to a restaurant.

Police said it happened Tuesday evening around 7:30 p.m. in the Rim area.

An officer on patrol spotted a two-year-old and a three-year-old alone in the running car. They were able to tell the officer their dad had left them in the parking lot. About 20 minutes later, the suspect, identified as Ronell Maleek Conyers returned to the car.

No one was hurt in the incident, police said.

Conyers is listed on the district's website as being a coach and teacher at East Central High School.

East Central ISD said the district is following state guidelines as the situation is being investigated. The district released this statement, which reads in part: