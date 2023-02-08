East Central ISD teacher accused of abandoning toddlers in parking lot at the Rim

SAN ANTONIO — An East Central teacher is charged with abandoning children after police say he left two toddlers in a running car to go to a restaurant.
Police said it happened Tuesday evening around 7:30 p.m. in the Rim area.
An officer on patrol spotted a two-year-old and a three-year-old alone in the running car. They were able to tell the officer their dad had left them in the parking lot. About 20 minutes later, the suspect, identified as Ronell Maleek Conyers returned to the car.
No one was hurt in the incident, police said.
Conyers is listed on the district's website as being a coach and teacher at East Central High School.
East Central ISD said the district is following state guidelines as the situation is being investigated. The district released this statement, which reads in part:
"In accordance with district protocol, the East Central ISD has reported the matter to the State Board for Educator Certification. The district will strictly adhere to all guidelines set forth by the State and its own policies, which may include taking actions up to termination, depending on the outcome of the investigation and legal proceedings or Mr. Conyer's decision to resign from the District. Please note that the situation is currently under investigation, and the district will continue to cooperate with relevant authorities to ensure a thorough and impartial inquiry. The district remains focused on maintaining a safe and conducive learning environment for all students and upholding the highest standards of conduct among its staff."