School bus stolen, then recovered in East Central ISD

Officials are not sure when it was taken, but it has since been found.

SAN ANTONIO — A missing school bus from the East Central ISD was recovered by police Thursday morning.

Officials said they're not sure when the bus went missing, but they located it by pinging it.

The bus was found in the parking lot of the Poco Loco Supermercardo at 6050 Ingram Road on the northwest side of town.

Officials said the bus was not damaged.

Police believe it was taken from the transportation yard.

The parking lot where it was found has several surveillance cams, so they're hoping to find out morewhen they review the video.

This is a developing story.

