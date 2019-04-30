SAN ANTONIO — San Antonians will decide Saturday who will lead the city for the next two years. The mayor and all 10 city council positions are up for election.

Early voting ends Tuesday night, and so far, only about 50,000 Bexar County residents have cast their ballot.

According to Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen, turnout for early voting has been typical for a spring election. She told us, "When we do the spring elections, we usually see about a 10 to 13 percent turn out, and for this early voting we are running a little bit behind what we saw in 2017."



But with Tuesday being the final day of early voting, she expects higher numbers. "The last day of early voting is usually the busiest, so we will see you when we close out voting early tonight if we matched 2017," Callanen said.



Some of the busiest voting locations have been the Brookhollow Library, Cody Library, Wonderland of the Americas, Maury Maverick Library, and the Julia Yates Semmes Library.

If you're looking for the least busy voting locations where you may have the shortest wait if you want to early vote, check out Elmendorf City Hall, Helotes City Hall, Northwest Vista College, Somerset City Hall and the Southside ISD Administration Building.



To find out where you need to go to vote on Saturday, go to Bexar.org/elections. Click on "Check your voter registration," and type in your birth date and house number associated with you address. It will give you your precinct number. There you can also get a sample ballot so you know what to expect when you go to cast your vote.



Callanen said to remember to bring your picture ID when you do go to vote, and to thank your election officials. "They sort of put their lives on hold. It takes time and commitment to be an election official, from the training, to the time it takes to go through all the paperwork, and get each form ready for the election," she said.



Early voting polling locations close Tuesday at 8 p.m. All voting locations open Saturday morning at 7 a.m. and will stay open until 7 p.m. For a list of early voting polling locations click here.





