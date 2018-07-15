SAN ANTONIO — Early voting begins Monday for the July 31 Special Election for Texas Senate District 19.

The seat became available after the resignation of former Senator Carlos Uresti. He was convicted on 11 charges related to using sand fracking company, Four Winds, as a Ponzi scheme to defraud investors.

Uresti's brother, Texas Representative for House District 118, Tomas Uresti (D), has thrown his hat in the ring to assume his brother’s former post. Uresti lost his reelection bid in 2018 to the Texas House following his brother's indictment.

Another recognizable Democrat is also vying for the role. Former U.S. representative Pete Gallegos is looking to jump back into politics after losing the U.S. District 23 seat to Congressman Will Hurd (R) in a contentious race in 2014. He lost again to Hurd in 2016.

Other Democrats in the race include State Rep. Roland Gutierrez and Charlie Urbina Jone.

As for Republicans, Pete Flores, Jesse "Jay" Alaniz, and Carlos Antonio Raymond are running. There's one Libertarian candidate, Tony Valdivia.

Early voting for the July 31 Special Election begins Monday, June 16 and runs until July 27.

Click here for Bexar County early voting locations and times.

Click here for the map of Bexar County precincts that are in State Senate District 19.

Click here for a complete map of State Senate District 19.

