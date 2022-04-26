Early morning shooting sends man to hospital near Lytle

The victim is expected to be okay, and the suspect was arrested. Officials say they're not sure how the two knew each other.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in the hospital and another man is in custody after a shooting happened near Lytle Tuesday morning, officials say.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office and Acadian EMS responded to the 16800 block of Griffin Road for a shooting. When they arrived on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his stomach.

Police say they're not sure what led up to the shooting, but the suspect fled the scene and was later found about eight miles away and arrested.