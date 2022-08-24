Firefighters say heavily cluttered home made it difficult to battle early morning fire on southeast side

The fire displaced three from the home and caused more than $50,000 in damages.

SAN ANTONIO — An early morning house fire has displaced three people from their home and caused more than $50,000 in damages.

It happened around 4:18 a.m. on the 1300 block of Greer St. not far from S. Gevers St. on the southeast side of town.

When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. Two people in their 80s were able to make it out of the home on their own, and a third person was helped out by a ladder crew.

They were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

Firefighters said the home was very cluttered, which made it difficult to battle the blaze. The battalion chief believes the fire began in the front of the home.

Officials estimate the damages are about $50,000, most in the front room

This is a developing story.

