Early College middle school opening on San Antonio's south side August 2023.

SAN ANTONIO — A new middle school aimed at putting students on a direct path to college is coming to San Antonio's south side. The Greg A. Garcia Early College Intermediate hopes to prepare 6th-8th graders for an early college high school experience.

This week, the district named Dr. Monica Villarreal as the school's founding principal.

"[This model] will help [students] focus and prepare on those study habits, those skills, the articulation, the language that our kids need so they can advocate for themselves and then be really successful in the college systems," said Dr. Villarreal.

The school will be located off of Loop 410 and S. Zarzamora Dr.

New Frontiers Public Schools (NFPS) officials broke ground Thursday.

The middle school will serve as a pipeline to two early college high school's that allow students to graduate with associate's degrees for free. Those two high schools are: Frank L. Madla Early College High School, in partnership with Palo Alto College and The Imelda Davis Early College High School, in partnership with San Antonio College.

Greg A. Garcia Intermediate is located just down the street from Palo Alto College, which houses the Madla Early College program.

"We believe in a full immersion model, which means our students aren’t preparing to go to college, our students are in college," said NFPS Superintendent Alfredo Segura Jr.

The new middle school is named after community advocate Greg A. Garcia.

"He believed that education was the way for a better future, not only for San Antonio, but specifically the south side of San Antonio," said Segura.

Those interested in enrolling and keeping up with school updates can fill out this form.