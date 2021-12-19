E. coli found in well water sample on San Antonio's far west side, SAWS says

The sample from the well located near Tippiecanoe Street was raw and untreated.

SAN ANTONIO — On Sunday, the San Antonio Water System said a water sample taken from a well on the city's far west side tested positive for E. coli.

The sample, which was collected Friday, was raw and untreated. The well is located near Tippiecanoe Street, which is between Ingram Road and Loop 1604, south of Potranco Road and north of Marbach Road.

The sample was collected on Dec. 17 and the results were confirmed the next day. SAWS said workers shut down the well immediately and will disinfect it before using it again.

SAWS reminded customers that this is not a boil water notice and that further action is not needed by residents. All raw or untreated water is disinfected before entering the customers drink it, SAWS says.